Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] dipped by -4.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.36 price per share at the time. Bionano Genomics Inc. represents 39.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 14.89M with the latest information.

The Bionano Genomics Inc. traded at the price of $0.36 with 1.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BNGO shares recorded 4.49M.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BNGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -120.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -261.76. Its Return on Assets is -114.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 555.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 39.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.