BioPharmX Corporation [AMEX: BPMX] dipped by -15.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. BioPharmX Corporation represents 19.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.22M with the latest information.

The BioPharmX Corporation traded at the price of $0.37 with 2.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BPMX shares recorded 1.20M.

BioPharmX Corporation [AMEX:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BPMX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.37, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -762.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,126.40. Its Return on Equity is -965.30%, and its Return on Assets is -252.40%. These metrics suggest that this BioPharmX Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 127.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.69. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 19.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 24.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.