Boston Scientific Corporation[BSX] stock saw a move by -1.32% on Tuesday, touching 2.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Boston Scientific Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BSX shares recorded 1.46B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock could reach median target price of $43.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock additionally went up by 2.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BSX stock is set at -1.50% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BSX shares showcased -11.32% decrease. BSX saw 46.62 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.38, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is sitting at 4.72. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.82.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at 15.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.91. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BSX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 11.98. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 3.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.