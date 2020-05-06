Caleres Inc. [CAL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $6.56 after CAL shares went down by -7.08% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Caleres Inc. [CAL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.56, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Caleres Inc. [CAL] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Caleres Inc. [CAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caleres Inc. [CAL] sitting at 3.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caleres Inc. [CAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 190.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Caleres Inc. [CAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 4.30. These metrics all suggest that Caleres Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Caleres Inc. [CAL] has 44.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 292.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.12 to 26.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 17.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caleres Inc. [CAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caleres Inc. [CAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.