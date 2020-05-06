Callon Petroleum Company[CPE] stock saw a move by -1.11% on Tuesday, touching 11.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Callon Petroleum Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CPE shares recorded 455.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock could reach median target price of $0.83.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock additionally went up by 36.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 66.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CPE stock is set at -89.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -72.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CPE shares showcased -79.45% decrease. CPE saw 8.47 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.81, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.35. Its Return on Equity is 2.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Callon Petroleum Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 3.21. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 455.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 370.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 25.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.