CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] saw a change by -10.78% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.22. The company is holding 222.00M shares with keeping 157.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -87.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.86%, trading +27.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 222.00M shares valued at 2.41 million were bought and sold.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is sitting at 1.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has 222.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 1.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 15.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] a Reliable Buy?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.