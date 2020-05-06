CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] stock went up by 0.51% or 0.2 points up from its previous closing price of 39.39. The stock reached $39.59 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CBRE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.51% in the period of the last 7 days.

CBRE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $41.40, at one point touching $39.535. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.86%. The 52-week high currently stands at 64.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -23.29% after the recent low of 29.17.

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.59, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.21. Its Return on Equity is 23.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that CBRE Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.49 and P/E Ratio of 10.51. These metrics all suggest that CBRE Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has 363.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.17 to 64.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 4.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.