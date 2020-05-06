Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] opened at $94.50 and closed at $92.89 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $90.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] had 2.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 15.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.37%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.05%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 51.60 during that period and CVX managed to take a rebound to 127.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chevron Corporation [CVX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CVX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.66, with the high estimate being $117.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chevron Corporation [CVX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chevron Corporation [CVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chevron Corporation [CVX] sitting at 10.70% and its Gross Margin at 42.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 8.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Chevron Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.36 and P/E Ratio of 44.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] has 1.92B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 178.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.60 to 127.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chevron Corporation [CVX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chevron Corporation [CVX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.