Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNAT] dipped by -4.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 34.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.30M with the latest information.

The Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $0.45 with 3.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNAT shares recorded 554.05K.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -47.85.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.05. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT] has 34.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 1.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 13.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.25. This RSI suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.