CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] shares went higher by 58.70% from its previous closing of 1.12, now trading at the price of $1.78, also adding 0.66 points. Is CPSH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 11.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CPSH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.07M float and a 9.49% run over in the last seven days. CPSH share price has been hovering between 2.39 and 0.86 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CPSH an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.12.

Fundamental Analysis of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] sitting at -2.60% and its Gross Margin at 11.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.41. Its Return on Equity is -12.20%, and its Return on Assets is -7.50%. These metrics suggest that this CPS Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -201.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has 14.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 2.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 11.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.96. This RSI suggests that CPS Technologies Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.