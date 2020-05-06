CSX Corporation [CSX] saw a change by -1.76% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $62.65. The company is holding 779.95M shares with keeping 764.57M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.84% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.05%, trading +34.24% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 779.95M shares valued at 2.25 million were bought and sold.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For CSX Corporation [CSX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CSX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.63, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $68.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CSX Corporation [CSX] is sitting at 3.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CSX Corporation [CSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSX Corporation [CSX] sitting at 41.80% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70. These measurements indicate that CSX Corporation [CSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.97. Its Return on Equity is 27.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CSX Corporation [CSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 139.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.91 and P/E Ratio of 15.11. These metrics all suggest that CSX Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CSX Corporation [CSX] has 779.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.81 to 80.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 2.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CSX Corporation [CSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CSX Corporation [CSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.