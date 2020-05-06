CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] opened at $23.37 and closed at $22.42 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVI] had 1.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.81 during that period and CVI managed to take a rebound to 55.52 in the last 52 weeks.

CVR Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CVR Energy Inc. [CVI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVI an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.40, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. [CVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] sitting at 9.10% and its Gross Margin at 15.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.11. Its Return on Equity is 27.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that CVR Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.44 and P/E Ratio of 5.66. These metrics all suggest that CVR Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] has 116.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.81 to 55.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 12.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVR Energy Inc. [CVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVR Energy Inc. [CVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.