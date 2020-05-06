D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $47.42 after DHI shares went up by 2.80% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DHI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.42, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.67. Its Return on Equity is 18.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 9.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has 368.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 62.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 3.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.