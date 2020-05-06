Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] opened at $11.00 and closed at $10.59 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.89% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.39.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] had 1.93 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.31M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.34%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.22 during that period and DAN managed to take a rebound to 20.71 in the last 52 weeks.

Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dana Incorporated [DAN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dana Incorporated [DAN] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Dana Incorporated [DAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dana Incorporated [DAN] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 13.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.07. Its Return on Equity is 9.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.15 and P/E Ratio of 9.10. These metrics all suggest that Dana Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] has 154.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.22 to 20.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.62, which indicates that it is 8.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dana Incorporated [DAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dana Incorporated [DAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.