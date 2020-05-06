Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] shares went lower by -7.69% from its previous closing of 22.12, now trading at the price of $20.42, also subtracting -1.7 points. Is DK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 73.69M float and a 0.05% run over in the last seven days. DK share price has been hovering between 44.08 and 7.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.42, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] is sitting at 2.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.45. Its Return on Equity is 18.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 135.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.46 and P/E Ratio of 5.08. These metrics all suggest that Delek US Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has 85.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.79 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 12.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.