DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] dipped by -7.14% on the last trading session, reaching $5.20 price per share at the time. DiamondRock Hospitality Company represents 217.64M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.13B with the latest information.

The DiamondRock Hospitality Company traded at the price of $5.20 with 4.91 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DRH shares recorded 4.19M.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRH an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.20, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.24. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 5.74. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 217.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 10.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.