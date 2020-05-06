DropCar Inc. [DCAR] saw a change by 11.52% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.88. The company is holding 4.85M shares with keeping 3.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 144.75% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -60.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -31.23%, trading +154.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.85M shares valued at 16.67 million were bought and sold.

DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to DropCar Inc. [DCAR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give DCAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.88, with the high estimate being $59136.00, the low estimate being $59136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59136.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DropCar Inc. [DCAR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -85.84. Its Return on Equity is -186.20%, and its Return on Assets is -101.90%. These metrics suggest that this DropCar Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has 4.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 2.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 20.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.89. This RSI suggests that DropCar Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is DropCar Inc. [DCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DropCar Inc. [DCAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.