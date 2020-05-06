East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] opened at $34.77 and closed at $33.74 a share within trading session on 05/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] had 1.52 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.99M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 22.55 during that period and EWBC managed to take a rebound to 52.88 in the last 52 weeks.

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EWBC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.27, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.90.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] sitting at 73.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30. These measurements indicate that East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.59. Its Return on Equity is 13.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EWBC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.55 and P/E Ratio of 7.41. These metrics all suggest that East West Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has 147.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.55 to 52.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.