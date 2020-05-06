Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] took an downward turn with a change of -0.89%, trading at the price of $60.11 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Eastman Chemical Company shares have an average trading volume of 1.62M shares for that time period. EMN monthly volatility recorded 4.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.30%. PS value for EMN stocks is 0.90 with PB recorded at 1.37.

Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE:EMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.11, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] sitting at 13.00% and its Gross Margin at 24.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.48. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EMN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 10.25. These metrics all suggest that Eastman Chemical Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has 137.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.44 to 83.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.