Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] stock went down by -4.31% or -5.15 points down from its previous closing price of 119.61. The stock reached $114.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

EA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $120.19, at one point touching $116.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -4.77%. The 52-week high currently stands at 120.19 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 27.57% after the recent low of 85.69.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $114.52, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $122.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 52.50. These measurements indicate that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.11. Its Return on Equity is 43.20%, and its Return on Assets is 28.00%. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.10 and P/E Ratio of 11.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has 292.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.69 to 120.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.