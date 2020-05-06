Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] stock went up by 14.69% or 6.52 points up from its previous closing price of 44.37. The stock reached $50.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ENPH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

ENPH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $46.50, at one point touching $43.79. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -13.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 59.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 222.69% after the recent low of 13.19.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.92, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 68.02. Its Return on Equity is 116.00%, and its Return on Assets is 31.60%. These metrics all suggest that Enphase Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 41.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has 134.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.19 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 285.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 8.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.