Etsy Inc.[ETSY] stock saw a move by 4.09% on Tuesday, touching 1.81 million. Based on the recent volume, Etsy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ETSY shares recorded 119.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock could reach median target price of $66.00.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock additionally went up by 9.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 90.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ETSY stock is set at 5.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by 43.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ETSY shares showcased 59.43% increase. ETSY saw 76.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 29.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Etsy Inc. [ETSY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETSY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $75.83, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.56. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Etsy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 214.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 211.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 100.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has 119.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.95 to 76.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 7.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.