Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] shares went higher by 1.34% from its previous closing of 207.07, now trading at the price of $209.84, also adding 2.77 points. Is FB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.39B float and a 13.21% run over in the last seven days. FB share price has been hovering between 224.20 and 137.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Facebook Inc. [FB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FB an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $209.85, with the high estimate being $285.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $242.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $207.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Facebook Inc. [FB] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook Inc. [FB] sitting at 36.20% and its Gross Margin at 81.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Facebook Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.95. Its Return on Equity is 21.50%, and its Return on Assets is 16.30%. These metrics all suggest that Facebook Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Facebook Inc. [FB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 28.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Facebook Inc. [FB] has 2.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 597.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.10 to 224.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 3.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook Inc. [FB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.