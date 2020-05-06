Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] dipped by -1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $22.96 price per share at the time. Foot Locker Inc. represents 112.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.57B with the latest information.

The Foot Locker Inc. traded at the price of $22.96 with 1.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FL shares recorded 3.44M.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Foot Locker Inc. [FL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.96, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.43. Its Return on Equity is 19.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.95 and P/E Ratio of 5.03. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has 112.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.46 to 58.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. [FL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.