Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] shares went lower by -2.02% from its previous closing of 18.33, now trading at the price of $17.96, also subtracting -0.37 points. Is BEN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BEN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 271.42M float and a 3.22% run over in the last seven days. BEN share price has been hovering between 35.77 and 14.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BEN an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.96, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] sitting at 26.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.15. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Franklin Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 9.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has 519.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.91 to 35.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 6.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.