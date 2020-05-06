The share price of FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] inclined by $3.20, presently trading at $3.26. The company’s shares saw 71.58% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.90 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FSK fall by -3.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.63 compared to -0.11 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.85%, while additionally dropping -48.90% during the last 12 months. FS KKR Capital Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.04% increase from the current trading price.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.