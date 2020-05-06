GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] took an downward turn with a change of -6.99%, trading at the price of $10.58 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.64 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.23M shares for that time period. GNMK monthly volatility recorded 12.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.12%. PS value for GNMK stocks is 7.87 with PB recorded at 54.17.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNMK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.56, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] sitting at -47.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.44. Its Return on Equity is -316.00%, and its Return on Assets is -49.80%. These metrics suggest that this GenMark Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 631.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 616.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.83.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has 60.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 692.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.36 to 13.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 214.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.13, which indicates that it is 13.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] a Reliable Buy?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.