GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] shares went higher by 0.38% from its previous closing of 7.89, now trading at the price of $7.92, also adding 0.03 points. Is EAF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EAF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 267.12M float and a -0.88% run over in the last seven days. EAF share price has been hovering between 14.84 and 5.71 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EAF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.92, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] sitting at 54.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.60. These measurements indicate that GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 87.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 70.96. Its Return on Equity is -103.10%, and its Return on Assets is 45.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EAF financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 161.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 119.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has 272.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 14.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.