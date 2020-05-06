Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] saw a change by -5.42% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.01. The company is holding 61.57M shares with keeping 55.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -5.18% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.05% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -51.98%, trading +0.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 61.57M shares valued at 1.08 million were bought and sold.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:GWB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GWB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.01, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] sitting at 57.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.51. Its Return on Equity is -36.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.90%. These metrics suggest that this Great Western Bancorp Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.06.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] has 61.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 924.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.83 to 36.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.