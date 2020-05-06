HCA Healthcare Inc.[HCA] stock saw a move by 2.75% on Tuesday, touching 2.14 million. Based on the recent volume, HCA Healthcare Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HCA shares recorded 354.67M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] stock could reach median target price of $139.00.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] stock additionally went down by -2.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 30.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HCA stock is set at -17.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HCA shares showcased -20.34% decrease. HCA saw 151.97 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 58.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HCA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $106.46, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $139.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is -95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HCA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has 354.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.38 to 151.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.