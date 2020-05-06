HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] took an upward turn with a change of 0.24%, trading at the price of $28.82 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.19 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.63M shares for that time period. HDS monthly volatility recorded 4.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.01%. PS value for HDS stocks is 0.79 with PB recorded at 3.44.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HDS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HDS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.82, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.56. Its Return on Equity is 33.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.50%. These metrics all suggest that HD Supply Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 178.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.11 and P/E Ratio of 10.67. These metrics all suggest that HD Supply Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has 168.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.69 to 46.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 4.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.