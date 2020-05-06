Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] gained by 8.95% on the last trading session, reaching $10.83 price per share at the time. Hercules Capital Inc. represents 110.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.20B with the latest information.

The Hercules Capital Inc. traded at the price of $10.83 with 3.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HTGC shares recorded 1.52M.

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HTGC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.83, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.80 and P/E Ratio of 13.16. These metrics all suggest that Hercules Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has 110.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.42 to 16.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.