Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] saw a change by -5.26% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.14. The company is holding 92.52M shares with keeping 76.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.86% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.70%, trading +56.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 92.52M shares valued at 1.89 million were bought and sold.

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give HUSA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.14, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.63. Its Return on Equity is -40.10%, and its Return on Assets is -35.90%. These metrics suggest that this Houston American Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 92.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 8.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.