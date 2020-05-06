Annaly Capital Management Inc.[NLY] stock saw a move by -1.75% on Tuesday, touching 2.76 million. Based on the recent volume, Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NLY shares recorded 1.46B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock additionally went up by 0.32% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 56.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NLY stock is set at -34.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NLY shares showcased -30.99% decrease. NLY saw 10.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.18, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.10. Its Return on Equity is -42.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 711.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 172.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 50.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has 1.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 5.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.