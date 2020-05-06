Carnival Corporation & Plc[CCL] stock saw a move by -0.17% on Tuesday, touching 20.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Carnival Corporation & Plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CCL shares recorded 837.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] stock additionally went down by -9.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 54.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CCL stock is set at -76.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by -69.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CCL shares showcased -69.52% decrease. CCL saw 54.87 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.10, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.88. Its Return on Equity is 7.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 4.85. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 837.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 54.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 11.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.