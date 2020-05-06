Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] shares went higher by 1.25% from its previous closing of 15.17, now trading at the price of $15.36, also adding 0.19 points. Is HUN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HUN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 200.09M float and a -8.79% run over in the last seven days. HUN share price has been hovering between 24.90 and 12.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Huntsman Corporation [HUN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HUN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.36, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] sitting at 6.60% and its Gross Margin at 20.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.87. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Huntsman Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.21 and P/E Ratio of 23.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has 234.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.23 to 24.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 4.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntsman Corporation [HUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntsman Corporation [HUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.