Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLA] dipped by -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $17.81 price per share at the time. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 78.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.41B with the latest information.

The Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $17.81 with 4.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PTLA shares recorded 3.24M.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTLA an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 77.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -75.83. Its Return on Equity is -296.80%, and its Return on Assets is -60.50%. These metrics suggest that this Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 278.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 260.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.33.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA] has 78.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.31 to 36.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 235.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.57. This RSI suggests that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTLA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.