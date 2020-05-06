PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] saw a change by 1.94% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $27.80. The company is holding 279.67M shares with keeping 262.28M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.38% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -41.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.31%, trading +62.38% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 279.67M shares valued at 3.77 million were bought and sold.

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PHM an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 23.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.47.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.91 and P/E Ratio of 7.28. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has 279.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.12 to 47.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.