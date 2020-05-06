United Bankshares Inc.[UBSI] stock saw a move by -3.51% on Tuesday, touching 1.3 million. Based on the recent volume, United Bankshares Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UBSI shares recorded 104.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] stock additionally went down by -5.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 25.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UBSI stock is set at -30.77% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UBSI shares showcased -31.31% decrease. UBSI saw 40.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.67 compared to high within the same period of time.

United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:UBSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UBSI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.49, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] sitting at 73.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20. These measurements indicate that United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.74. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UBSI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.89 and P/E Ratio of 11.83. These metrics all suggest that United Bankshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has 104.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.67 to 40.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.