The share price of Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] inclined by $8.78, presently trading at $8.69. The company’s shares saw 37.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.31 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ISBC fall by -5.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.97 compared to -0.50 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.54%, while additionally dropping -26.11% during the last 12 months. Investors Bancorp Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.43. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.74% increase from the current trading price.

Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ISBC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.69, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] sitting at 62.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.30. These measurements indicate that Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.77. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ISBC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 229.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.11 and P/E Ratio of 11.84. These metrics all suggest that Investors Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has 260.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.31 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 5.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.