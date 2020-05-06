KB Home [NYSE: KBH] gained by 1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $26.33 price per share at the time. KB Home represents 94.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.48B with the latest information.

The KB Home traded at the price of $26.33 with 1.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KBH shares recorded 2.87M.

KB Home [NYSE:KBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For KB Home [KBH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give KBH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.24, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KB Home [KBH] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KB Home [KBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 18.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.03.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KB Home [KBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. KB Home [KBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 8.25. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KB Home [KBH] has 94.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.82 to 40.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 168.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KB Home [KBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KB Home [KBH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.