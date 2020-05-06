The share price of Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] inclined by $14.95, presently trading at $14.75. The company’s shares saw 56.58% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.42 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as KMI fall by -1.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.62 compared to -0.93 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.48%, while additionally dropping -23.10% during the last 12 months. Kinder Morgan Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.05% increase from the current trading price.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KMI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.74, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 30.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.26. Its Return on Equity is 3.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Kinder Morgan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 25.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.37B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.