Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] took an upward turn with a change of 1.97%, trading at the price of $7.77 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ladder Capital Corp shares have an average trading volume of 3.06M shares for that time period. LADR monthly volatility recorded 12.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.35%. PS value for LADR stocks is 1.91 with PB recorded at 0.57.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.77, with the high estimate being $11.50, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 123.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 962.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 193.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 8.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.