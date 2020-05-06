Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] saw a change by -0.73% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $32.47. The company is holding 211.00M shares with keeping 189.71M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 101.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.69% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.60%, trading +101.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 211.00M shares valued at 2.09 million were bought and sold.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.47, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at 7.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.84. Its Return on Equity is 4.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 211.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.11 to 67.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.