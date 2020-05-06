The share price of LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] inclined by $23.39, presently trading at $30.56. The company’s shares saw 117.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.08 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LPSN fall by -0.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 31.33 compared to +6.46 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.89%, while additionally dropping -20.09% during the last 12 months. LivePerson Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $36.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.3% increase from the current trading price.

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For LivePerson Inc. [LPSN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPSN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.45, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] sitting at -29.80% and its Gross Margin at 73.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.59. Its Return on Equity is -56.50%, and its Return on Assets is -19.30%. These metrics suggest that this LivePerson Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.90.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has 72.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.08 to 45.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.52. This RSI suggests that LivePerson Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LivePerson Inc. [LPSN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.