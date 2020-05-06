The share price of Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] inclined by $43.91, presently trading at $47.46. The company’s shares saw 213.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.12 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LVGO jumped by 4.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 47.82 compared to +6.56 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 51.15%. Livongo Health Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.19% decrease from the current trading price.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.74, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -35.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.94. Its Return on Equity is -27.70%, and its Return on Assets is -15.00%. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -45.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.27. Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.71.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 102.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 213.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.83. This RSI suggests that Livongo Health Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.