The share price of Loews Corporation [NYSE: L] inclined by $31.76, presently trading at $30.79. The company’s shares saw 7.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 28.52 recorded on 05/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as L fall by -9.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 36.94 compared to -3.32 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.84%, while additionally dropping -39.38% during the last 12 months. Loews Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $52.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.21% increase from the current trading price.

Loews Corporation [NYSE:L]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Loews Corporation [L] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give L an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.79, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Loews Corporation [L] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Loews Corporation [L]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Loews Corporation [L] sitting at 11.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05. Its Return on Equity is 4.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Loews Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Loews Corporation [L] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Loews Corporation [L] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.12.

Loews Corporation [L] has 310.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.52 to 56.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 5.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Loews Corporation [L] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Loews Corporation [L], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.