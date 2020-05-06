Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] gained by 23.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.56 price per share at the time. Marathon Patent Group Inc. represents 8.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.90M with the latest information.

The Marathon Patent Group Inc. traded at the price of $0.56 with 4.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MARA shares recorded 437.49K.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 6/29/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -86.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -91.49. Its Return on Equity is -127.70%, and its Return on Assets is -60.90%. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Patent Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has 8.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 3.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 14.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.