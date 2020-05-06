Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $30.12 after MPC shares went down by -3.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.99, with the high estimate being $69.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 11.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.19. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 713.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.26 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 10.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.