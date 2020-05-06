Mattel Inc.[MAT] stock saw a move by -5.48% on Tuesday, touching 6.3 million. Based on the recent volume, Mattel Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MAT shares recorded 364.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock could reach median target price of $10.50.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock additionally went down by -7.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MAT stock is set at -27.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MAT shares showcased -27.63% decrease. MAT saw 14.83 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.53 compared to high within the same period of time.

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Mattel Inc. [MAT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.14, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mattel Inc. [MAT] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mattel Inc. [MAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mattel Inc. [MAT] sitting at 0.90% and its Gross Margin at 44.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.00. Its Return on Equity is -45.30%, and its Return on Assets is -4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Mattel Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 649.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 634.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.92.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] has 364.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.53 to 14.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mattel Inc. [MAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mattel Inc. [MAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.